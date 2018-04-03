Fans will learn more about Office of Interchange’s management department in Season 2 of Starz’s “Counterpart.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Justin Marks said that the show’s sophomore run will focus in large part on the history and origins of the management. When asked if members of the management on both worlds are the same people, Marks revealed that it’s “something that is potentially being suggested,” but “the answer is a lot more complex.”

“It’s an answer that our second season really wraps its arms around,” Marks explained. “Who is management? What is their history? What is the history of the crossing and the history of the Office of Interchange? How did it really form in the first place and why? And how it developed over the decades. We understand why Indigo is driven toward some sense of revenge against our world. What we haven’t yet seen a lot of is how Indigo also came about and what its connection with management is. At the end of the first season, we wanted to introduce the idea of management in a way that wasn’t what we would otherwise expect because in the second season management is a kind of character of their own.”

Marks also revealed to The New York Times that Mira (Christiane Paul) will make a return next season. “I want to fill in with Mira, the woman who trained Clare (Nazanin Boniadi) at the Indigo school for sleeper agents, because their ideology is a very important story for us in Season 2,” Marks said.

Stephen Rhea will also be back in Season 2. Despite Alexander Pope Prime’s death, Stephen’s already “popping back in certain ways” next season, Marks said.

Simmons also told The Hollywood Reporter that there are flashbacks in Season 2 that will give viewers information about Howard Prime’s mysterious past.

“We are seeing some flashbacks and we’re also investigating the past in dialogue as well in Season 2,” the actor said. “But that was another thing that Justin and I spoke about the first time we met: where was this point of divergence [between the two Howards]? Is there a single thing that we can really point to as to why these guys started going in different directions? We definitely fill in some of those blanks in Season 2. I’ve only seen the first five scripts of our second season so far. The hope is we’re doing this show for five, six, seven years. That said, we’re not going to tie everything up in a neat little bow at the end of season two, either. There will still be things to investigate.”

