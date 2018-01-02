A couple from Austin, Texas, was arrested Sunday after being accused of engaging in a sex act while seated at a booth in a family-friendly restaurant, a police affidavit said. The pair reportedly performed oral sex for nearly five minutes while children were present at Baby Acapulco, a local family-owned chain that serves Mexican cuisine.

Jonathan Hightower, 31, and Lashanda Fisher, 28, were charged with public lewdness after two witnesses informed police of the incident that occurred Saturday night while they were eating at the local establishment with their children, according to KXAN. One witness claimed to have seen "the female's head bobbing up and down towards the male suspect's groin for about 5 minutes."

A security officer for Baby Acapulco informed local law enforcement that the couple had visited the 7-Eleven next door after paying and exiting the restaurant. Police came across two people who matched the descriptions given by witnesses as they were parked at the 7-Eleven's gas station.

#Austin couple accused of having oral sex at Baby A's restaurant https://t.co/4zj49dmsdb pic.twitter.com/OcIqS31mns — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) January 2, 2018

Surveillance video of the incident was also obtained by police. The footage confirmed the witnesses statements, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Hightower and Fisher were released from Travis County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Public lewdness is defined under Texas law as an act of sexual intercourse, deviate sexual intercourse, sexual contact in public or conduct of a sexual nature involving an animal or fowl. The charge is considered to be a Class A misdemeanor in Texas, which is punishable by a one-year jail stint and a fine of up to $4,000.

"The range of conduct that could fall into the definition of public lewdness ranges from minor to serious, yet the charge is the same regardless of the particular conduct," Jack Pettit, a Texas-based attorney, wrote on his website. "The penalty for public lewdness is harsh."

"The state of Texas has determined that in order to deter, or discourage people from exhibiting sexual behaviors in public, the punishment needs to be quite strict," Pettit added.

A representative for Baby Alcupulco didn't immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Twitter