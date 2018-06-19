A couple on a Mexico-bound plane were allegedly having sex and the incident was caught on camera. According to the Daily Mail, a husband and wife who were traveling on the same plane saw the couple sitting two rows behind appearing to be joining the Mile High Club.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Kiley Tully writing: "My mom and dad were just trying to have a peaceful trip to Mexico and then they sent me this."

The video received more than 3.5 million views and showed a woman appearing to be straddling her companion on a seat. It is unclear where in Mexico the plane was traveling to.

This is not the first time such an incident took place. Previously several incidents took place where videos of couples getting in the Mile High Club surfaced online.

Last year in October, two strangers were seen joining the infamous "Mile-High Club" upon boarding a Delta Air Lines flight heading from Los Angeles to Detriot. A 48-year-old woman was seemingly caught performing oral sex on a 28-year-old man while they were in their seats. Later, the man involved claimed in a nine-page police report the woman had "fallen asleep in his lap" and he simply "grabbed her breasts."

In another incident last year, a video was posted online showing a couple engaging in a sexual act aboard a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Ibiza. At one point, the man involved is heard asking a fellow passengers if anyone had a condom.

A spokesperson for the airline told the Daily Mail at the time the incident was being investigated.

The representative added, “We will not tolerate unruly, disruptive or inappropriate behavior at any time and any passengers who appear to behave in an unacceptable manner may be liable for further sanctions.”

Photo: Reuters