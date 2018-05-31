Courtney Love has been accused of conspiring to murder her former son-in-law Isaiah Silva to get back Kurt Cobain's famous guitar. According to a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Love hired a group of men in June 2016 to take back Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar from Nirvana's 1993 "MTV Unplugged" episode.

The guitar was reportedly gifted to Silva by his then-girlfriend and now former wife Frances Bean Cobain, six months before their wedding. As part of his divorce settlement with Frances, Silva got to keep the famous guitar.

In the lawsuit, Silva is suing Love, her manager Sam Lutfi, "13 Reasons Why" actor Ross Butler, John Nazarian — a private investigator — and musician Michael Schenk among others.

The men reportedly “entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit trespass, burglary, home invasion robbery, assault, battery, kidnapping, and murder” against him in order to take the guitar on the morning of June 3. He also claims they were going to kidnap him from his home to “end any potential legal claims [he] may have to the Curson property, the Willoughby Trust and any spousal support,” according to his complaint.

“The primary objective of their conspiracy was to locate and take possession of a guitar believed to be worth millions of dollars, which was gifted to Silva, by [Frances], on January 8, 2014, six months prior to their June 29, 2014 marriage,” the documents alleged.

Silva alleges Nazarian and Schenk “did assault and cause physical injury to Silva’s mother while in Silva’s presence and with the intent of terrorizing and intimidating Silva.”

When police arrived at the scene, Lutfi “hurriedly concocted a false story intended to prevent LAPD from arresting them,” Silva said in his complaint.

Nirvana frontman Cobain died at the age of 27 on April 5, 1994, in a suicide that is still considered suspicious by millions of his fans. His body was found three days later at his Seattle home with a gunshot wound to his head. Some theorists claim Love hired someone to kill Cobain. This theory has been explored in the documentary “Kurt & Courtney.” Eldon Hoke, also known as "El Duce," claims Love offered to pay him $50,000 to end the Nirvana frontman's life.

Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake