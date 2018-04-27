A day after multiple teams traded up to draft quarterbacks in the first round, don’t be surprised to see a star player get moved on Day No.2 of the 2018 NFL Draft. According to the latest rumors, the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks have held discussions regarding the availability of safety Earl Thomas.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Thursday that a proposed trade would involve the Cowboys sending their No.50 overall pick to Seattle. The Seahawks don’t currently own a second-round selection.

According to Graziano, Dallas won’t make a deal until they discover whether they can sign Thomas to a long-term contract. Thomas has just one year left on his current deal, though he’s indicated a desire to play for the Cowboys. After Seattle defeated Dallas in Week 16 of last season, Thomas chased down Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and told him, “Come get me.”

Graziano’s report also mentioned that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade Martavis Bryant. The team ended up sending the wide receiver to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick.

One issue that will be resolved today: Will the #Seahawks trade Pro Bowl S Earl Thomas? They’ve had some recent talks with the #Cowboys and the compensation would come tonight (along with a fat new contract). Best described as a long-shot, but still possible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

I asked Jerry Jones if Cowboys have had any conversations about trading for Seattle safety Earl Thomas and almost got him: "I'm not going to get into that. That's part of the deal. I mean not deal, but ... we have no deal." Yes, Jones laughed — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 27, 2018

Seattle has already parted ways with a few long-time members of their vaunted defense. The Seahawks released cornerback Richard Sherman and traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

Dallas missed the playoffs last year, allowing an opposing passer rating of 94.6, which ranked 26th in the NFL. Seattle finished eighth in opponents’ passer rating, though they missed the postseason, as well.

The Cowboys have already begun to bolster their defense, using their first-round pick (No.19 overall) on Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. The Seahawks took San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny 27th overall.

Thomas had two interceptions and 88 tackles in 14 games last season. He made the Pro Bowl for the sixth time in seven years. The safety has been either a first-team or second-team All-Pro five times since 2011.

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images