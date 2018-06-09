Two undefeated welterweights meet Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, when Australian Jeff Horn defends his WBO crown against superstar Terence Crawford.

Horn (18-0-1) is best known for his controversial unanimous-decision win over Manny Pacquiao in July 2017. The 30-year-old from Brisbane then needed 11 rounds before holding off little-known Gary Corcoran in December. Horn will be making his first appearance in the U.S. and against perhaps the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Crawford (32-0), who holds titles in the 135 and 140-pound divisions, will be making his welterweight debut after failing to be truly challenged for most of his career.

"I am going to be stronger. I am going to be faster. My boxing ability and my I.Q. are already there," Crawford said about making the jump to welterweight. "I'm going to be a lot stronger. Will he be ready is a key factor. My speed is still there. My power is better. I am only going to keep getting stronger and stronger. I am going to be ready, and come Saturday, I will answer all of the questions."

The Nebraska native made quick work of Julius Indongo in August, winning by knockout in front of his home crowd in Omaha. Indongo fought aggressively, which turned out to be a poor strategy as Crawford landed a big body-shot in the third round that sent Indongo to the canvas after earlier recording a second-round knockdown.

Horn is not expected to give Crawford much of a test. According to betting site Vegas Insider, Crawford is a -800 favorite, while Horn is a +550 underdog.

Crawford is guaranteed $3 million, while Horn is guaranteed $1.25 million.

Tale of the Tape

Terence Crawford

Age: 30

Record: 32-0

Height: 5'8

Reach: 70 inches

Stance: Orthodox

Jeff Horn

Age: 30

Record: 18-0-1

Height: 5'9

Reach: 68 inches

Stance: Orthodox

Start Time: About 11 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Foxtel pay-per-view (Australia only)

Livestream: ESPN+

Prediction: Crawford is the superior fighter but it's unclear how much he will impose his presence on Horn. It wouldn't be surprising if Crawford holds back a bit by focusing on winning rounds as opposed to taking chances with big power punches. Horn would be wise to stick with his jab with the hopes that Crawford somehow provides an opening.

Crawford by decision

Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images