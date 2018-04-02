“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” was renewed Monday for Season 4, and star Rachel Bloom quickly confirmed that it would be the final run for the CW drama.

The Golden Globe winner is currently on tour with the cast of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and she posted a photo of their celebration from their flight to Chicago. However, her message also confirmed that the musical comedy was “renewed for a final season.”

That news isn’t exactly shocking to fans of the show. Bloom and executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna have been vocal about having a four-season plan for “Crazy Ex.”

“We do the seasons, ‘Live like you’re dying,’” McKenna said at the 2017 Summer TCA press tour (via Nerdist). “We worked out four chapters. It’s a story told in four chapters, whether that’s four seasons … ? We knew the last sentence of every chapter. One of the things that everyone on the show likes, we do know where the story is going. We like to know things way in advance and we do have four distinct chapters planned out.”

After the Season 3 finale, McKenna confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that four seasons was still the plan. “It’s a four-chapter arc, which we’ve always assumed would be four seasons. That’s what we’ve always told them, so I’m assuming that that will be the case,” she said.

Photo: Greg Gayne/The CW

The comedy has plenty of material for Season 4, especially after last season’s massive cliffhanger. Rebecca (Bloom) finally took responsibility for her wrongs, but in doing so, she pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Season 4 will continue exploring Rebecca’s new sense of accountability.

“Responsibility, recovery, probably some recidivism, all those things are really interesting to us for Season 4 and to see what her life is like now that the haze of the delusion is starting to lift a bit,” McKenna teased.

While knowing that the end is near is sad, the renewal of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is a relief for fans. While it’s one of the few critically-acclaimed shows on The CW, it’s also one of the lowest rated. The network’s expansion to Sunday nights is thought to have helped the show survive for another year.

“Jane the Virgin” is in a similar position of being critically-acclaimed but weak in the ratings. The Gina Rodriguez-fronted show was renewed for Season 5, but it is also likely to be ending after that. The actress told audiences at an event in Texas last month that she wanted to do “do more [directing] next year — in our final season.”

Both comedies are expected to premiere in the fall on The CW.