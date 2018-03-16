Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro would like to see his compatriot Neymar arrive at the club from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and believes he would get along "really well" with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar only joined PSG from Barcelona last summer after the French side agreed to meet his €222 million ($263 million) release clause in what became a world record transfer deal.

Coming out of Lionel Messi's shadow, the Brazilian flourished in the capital of France with an impressive tally of 29 goals and 19 assists in 30 games in all competitions this season, as the Parisians have all but sealed a fifth Ligue 1 title in six years.

Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

However, PSG were knocked out of the Champions League round of 16 by Real Madrid earlier this month after they were outclassed 5-2 on aggregate with Neymar missing the second leg through injury. In addition, it was reported in recent weeks that Neymar is unhappy in France and would prefer to return to Spain with rumors of Barcelona re-signing him in the summer.

However, Spanish publication AS claim Real Madrid are also interested and are prepared to pay as much as €400 million ($492 million) to bring the former Barcelona man to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro does not believe a move to Los Blancos is likely for Neymar but hopes he can join the club, adding the 26-year-old would get on well with current Madrid talisman Ronaldo.

"[Neymar] has always been spectacular, since he was 11 years old," Casemiro told El Partidazo on Thursday night, as per Marca. "He does crazy things. I don't think there is any chance that he will come to Real, but you have to ask Florentino Perez. He knows that the door is always open for him in Madrid, but he is happy in Paris."

"With the quality that he has, I would sign him for sure. I hope he comes this season. He is a great player, one of the top three in the world. He can do whatever he wants off the pitch if he continues to do what he does on it. He would get along very well with Cristiano, very well."

Madrid's win over PSG relieved a lot of pressure on the team and its manager Zinedine Zidane, as they were disappointing in La Liga this season and are currently in third place. Casemiro insists that the Frenchman will remain at the helm because of his achievements for the club as well as the fact that the team still believes in him.

"[Zidane] will continue next year for sure," Casemiro added. "He has won two Champions Leagues in a row and must be respected. Nobody has achieved that. The whole squad is very happy with Zidane and we believe in him a lot. We want to win for him, for being such a good and just person with us. Zidane is the best midfielder of all time. I'm a fan of Madrid for the Galacticos: Raul, Roberto Carlos, [David] Beckham. But the best is Zidane."