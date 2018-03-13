“The Crown” Season 2 left off in the 1960s, but producers are always thinking about what’s ahead. A future season may very well include Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s soon-to-be wife.

During the INTV Conference in Jerusalem Tuesday, executive producer Suzanne Mackie talked about present day events eventually being portrayed on “The Crown,” Variety reports. While she’d like to see President Donald Trump meet the Queen, she also said Meghan Markle could be a character.

“She can play herself,” the producer, who is the creative director of Left Bank Pictures, quipped.

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Unfortunately, that’s highly unlikely. When Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced, it was also confirmed that Markle would be leaving her job at “Suits” as well as the entertainment industry altogether. Markle worked as an actress for about 15 years, but she said she was happy that marrying into the royal family would allow her to focus on philanthropy.

“I think what’s been really exciting is we talk about the transition of this out of my career, but into the role is that, as you said, the causes that have been really important to me, I can focus even more energy on,” Markle told BBC News of her retirement. “Because very early out of the gate you realize that once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take very seriously.”

Besides her retirement, Markle — a vocal feminist — likely wouldn’t be happy with the way “The Crown” paid Queen Elizabeth II actress Claire Foy. Though she was the leading lady and carried the drama, she still wasn’t paid as much as Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip. The producers acknowledge this imbalance and say it won’t happen again.

“Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” Mackie stated during the panel.

Unfortunately, that won’t matter for Claire Foy. The entire cast is being replaced as the characters age. Her replacement Olivia Colman can rest assured that she’ll be paid more than her Prince Philip, who still has not been cast after Paul Bettany had to bow out of negotiations.

“The Crown” Season 3 does not have a premiere date. Filming is set to begin in summer.