A Sunday afternoon at a Tennessee Waffle House became violent when three women attacked an employee over the restaurant’s temperature. Another customer captured the incident on video before the three women got in a car and drove away, WMC-5 reported.

At about 1:30 p.m. in a Cordova, Tennessee Waffle House, two adult women and a teenager walked into the restaurant and complained to a 21-year-old employee that the temperature was too hot. The employee then told the women that she would talk to her manager about it. Unsatisfied with the answer, one of the women then punched the employee, which started the brief brawl.

At one point, one of the women asks where her gun is. After some vulgar shouting, employees escorted the three women out of the restaurant. They drove away after that.

Waffle House would not allow the employees to speak to media about the ordeal, but the employee at the center of the fight was reportedly not seriously harmed. The video can be seen below.

This came days after a brawl left the interior of a Fayetteville, North Carolina, Waffle House in ruins on Christmas Day, the Miami Herald reported.