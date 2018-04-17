“Arrow” will return for Season 7, but the team behind the camera will look a little different. Longtime showrunners Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle will step down at the end of this season. Beth Schwartz will replace them.

Mericle will completely exit “Arrow” after six seasons. She has been a big force in the Arrowverse, responsible for the animated “Vixen” series and TV movie in addition to writing a couple dozen episodes of the flagship show.

Guggenheim, meanwhile, will still be involved with “Arrow.” He’ll be an executive consultant in Season 7. Guggenheim also has his hands all over the Arrowverse. In addition to “Arrow” and “Vixen,” he also executive produces “Legends of Tomorrow.”

Schwartz started out on “Arrow” Season 1 as a writers assistant and has worked her way up to showrunner. The “Hart of Dixie” alum has written plenty of episodes of the CW vigilante drama, including recent installments like “The Thanatos Guild,” “All or Nothing” and “Irreconcilable Differences.”

Of course, the shakeups aren’t just behind-the-scenes. “Arrow” recently said goodbye to Willa Holland, one of the original cast members, after the actress decided to exit the series. Her character, Thea, was written off when she realized there were more Lazarus Pits that had to be destroyed. She left with Nyssa (Katrina Law) and Roy (Colton Haynes), but the latter won’t be with her for long.

Haynes will reprise his role as Arsenal for more than just a couple episodes next season. He left Star City in Season 3 after faking his own death. He has been on the run since then, but it looks like he’ll finally come home for good — or at least for a while. He’ll be a series regular in Season 7.

When the news was announced earlier this month, Schwartz tweeted that she “Could not be more excited!”

The “American Horror Story” alum echoed her enthusiasm, though he lamented having to get back into superhero shape. “The #Arrow news is finally out! Now I have to start working out again,” he wrote on Instagram. “BUT IM STILL SO EXCITED … Thanks to all of you who've continued to support me! Love y’all!”

“Arrow” Season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW. Season 7 is expected to launch in fall.