After making an appearance at E3 2018 earlier this week, CD Projekt RED is preparing to showcase more of “Cyberpunk 2077” at Gamescom 2018 this coming August. Meanwhile, the game’s quest designer has confirmed that it will have expansive side-quests just like “The Witcher 3.”

In a recent interview with Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, CD Projekt RED co-founder and co-CEO Marcin Iwiński revealed that they will be showcasing “Cyberpunk 2077” at Gamescom 2018, which is set to run from Aug. 21 to 25. “I think we still have Gamescom so we’ll be showing it,” Iwiński said.

Iwiński confirmed that the demo that they will be showing at Gamescom “won’t be the same” as the one they played at E3. However, he quickly retracted his statement by clarifying that fans should not “expect a totally different demo … but we will show maybe something different, maybe some different angle.”

Speaking of the “Cyberpunk 2077” demo, Iwiński disclosed that the one that was shown at E3 wasn’t really a demo but a real build of the upcoming role-playing video game. “The demo, it’s not a demo-demo in terms that it’s an artificial piece of content created for the purposes of the show. That’s actually a build of the game.”

Iwiński then noted that he’s pleased with the feedback that they got out of the build they presented at E3. “We didn’t start these conversations but we had a lot of feedback like that in the previews by people actually noticing that certain things did not look pre-rendered or fake. And this makes us very happy and very proud.”

Meanwhile, “Cyberpunk 2077” quest designer Patrick Mills also opened up about the game in an interview with DualShockers. According to Mills, it’s still to early to tell how many quests there will be, but he divulged that they are aiming to deliver something similar to their previous games.

One of the strong points of “The Witcher 3” was its expansive side quests, so fans of “Cyberpunk 2077” can also expect the same thing. Mills said the development team wants the expansions to have “really interesting stories not just on the main storyline, but all around it as well.” He also added there will be very interesting characters in the game.

CD Projekt RED is aiming for “Cyberpunk 2077” to launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC. There’s no official release date yet.

Photo: Cyberpunk Website