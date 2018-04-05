Cynthia Bailey has opened up about the recent surgery she had to undergo due to a tumor found on her back. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star also assured her fans that she is now recovering and doing well.

In a statement Bailey issued to Us Weekly on Wednesday, the 51-year-old reality TV actress revealed that she underwent an operation after getting diagnosed with benign lymphoma tumor. She also detailed the moment she discovered the tumor that was developing on her back.

“I noticed a slight raised lump on my back near my left shoulder blade about 2 months ago. At first I thought I had been bitten by something, or it was just back fat,” the “RHOA” cast member said. “A couple of weeks later, I noticed that it was still there & seemed to be growing.”

The Bravo star went on to reveal that after being alarmed by the growth of the lump, she decided to seek professional help. Then it didn’t take long until she was diagnosed with having a tumor. “I went to the doctor and was told that it was lymphoma, a fatty tumor,” she stated.

After hearing the diagnosis, Bailey got anxious at the thought of having a serious medical condition. “I was scared because as soon as I heard the word ‘tumor,’ I immediately thought cancer,” she said. She then decided to do her own research. “Lymphoma is cancer of the lymph nodes and lymphatic system. I Googled it immediately and was blown away by the photos of the worst cases in particular.”

Last Saturday, Bailey revealed via Instagram that she paid her doctor a visit for an “early morning appointment.” She also assured her fans at the time that she was doing well following a “little health scare.”

In an email to The Daily Dish, the “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens” actress confirmed that the surgery to remove her benign tumor was a success. “Surgery went well, however it went much longer than expected because the tumor was embedded very deeply in my back and partially under a muscle,” she wrote.

“It was larger than expected. In the end, thankfully all the lipoma was removed successfully, and it is benign,” she noted before adding that she is till in the process of recovering. “I am home at Lake Bailey recovering. Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes, texts, and flowers.”

