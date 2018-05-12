Melanie Griffith approves of daughter Dakota Johnson’s relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

When the “Working Girl” star attended the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on Thursday, she told media reporters what she really thinks of Martin. “I adore him,” Griffith told People of Martin, who started dating the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress last December.

Unfortunately, that’s just about the only thing Griffith could say about Martin since her daughter prefers to keep her romance private even to her mother. “She is very private about her life,” Griffith said while talking about her daughter’s love life.

Though she might not be that updated about Johnson’s romance with the English singer-songwriter, Grifith maintained that she respects her daughter’s decision to remain mum about it.

Johnson — whose father is “Miami Vice” actor Don Johnson — and Martin first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted enjoying a date Sushi Park in Los Angeles last October. Us Weekly then broke the news in December 2017 that the famous personalities are exclusively dating.

“They’ve gotten to know each other really well and very comfortable from one another,” a source said at the time. “Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than a fling.”

Ever since their relationship was outed, Johnson and Martin made no effort to conceal their romance from the public. They’ve been spotted going out on dates on more than one occasion. Then, this past February, the pair attended Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party together.

Griffith isn’t the only one who is rooting for Johnson and Martin’s relationship though. Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, is also happy for them. An insider told Us Weekly early this year that the “Avengers” star trusts her ex-husband’s judgment when it comes to his newfound love.

The insider also disclosed that even though Paltrow, who is now engaged to television writer-producer Brad Falchuk, does not personally know Johnson, the two Hollywood actresses have mutual friends. Hence, Paltrow is “happy” knowing that Martin is “happy” with Johnson.

Martin and Paltrow tied the knot in 2003 and were blest with two kids: daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11. They called it quits in March 2014, with Paltrow announcing the split and calling their decision “conscious uncoupling.” They then finalized their divorce in July 2016, but remained close for their children.

Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay