Jamie Dornan learned some bedroom lessons from Dakota Johnson.

Dornan and Johnson have been working for the "Fifty Shades" trilogy. In the three movies, the actors have several intimate scenes. While promoting "Fifty Shades Freed," Dornan shared the bedroom moves he learned from Johnson.

"I think Dakota would be quicker to give me a note than a director," Dornan told Conan O'Brien on Thursday (via Us Weekly). "I guess there's a sexy way to take off a girl’s underwear."

"There's a more delicate and sensual way to do it, which is thumbs into the side … and then you sort of shimmy it down," Dornan shared Johnson's tip to him.

Dornan has been very open about his role in the hit series. He also explained in an interview with Elle, why there is no frontal nudity in the films.

"I don't know if I said I wouldn't," Dornan said. "You see my arse quite a lot. That doesn't really bother me. You see a lot of Dakota [Johnson]'s tits. I would show my tits if I had them. I just thought we don't need to be flashing the rest if it's not essential to the story. We're not making porn as much as people think we are."

Dornan also addressed the rumors that he was offered by the studio $1 million to do full-frontal nudity. "It was $30 million—to show one testicle," the "Anthropoid" actor joked. "No, that whole thing with offering more money to go nude? That didn't happen."

Dornan and Johnson's on-screen partnership in the trilogy will end with "Freed." However, both actors will be busy in the coming months.

Dornan has several films on his plate. He will be starring in the adventure film "Robin Hood," biographical TV movie "My Dinner With Herve" and drama "Untogether." In addition to this, Dornan will be filming the military drama "A Private War."

Johnson will be as busy with Dornan. The actress has three films that are due this year. Johnson will star in "The Peanut Butter Falcon," "Bad Times at the El Royale" and "Suspiria." In January 2016, it was also announced that she would star in the drama "Sound of Metal," but it has no release date yet.

Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain