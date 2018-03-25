After signing two wide receivers last week, the Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be close to adding two offensive linemen while trying to clear salary-cap space by restructuring tight end Jason Witten's contract.

ESPN on Saturday reported that the Cowboys will sign Cameron Fleming, who spent fours seasons with the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old right tackle met with the Cowboys last week. Dallas is also reportedly close to signing former San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns guard Marcus Martin.

Free agent interior O-lineman Marcus Martin is expected to sign with the #Cowboys, source said. Most recently from the #Browns, the former #49ers third-round pick visited Dallas last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2018

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday tweeted that the Cowboys not only had interest in Fleming but also his former Patriots teammate LaAdrian Waddle. However, Waddle, a 26-year-old tackle who spent most of his career with the Detriot Lions, is expected to stay in New England on a one-year deal, though the Patriots have yet to officially make the announcement.

The Cowboys appear to have settled on Martin, who is entering his fifth NFL season and after not starting one game for the Browns in 2017. The Cowboys likely view the addition of Martin, who has experience at center, as insurance for an offensive line that may have depth issues. The Cowboys boast three 2018 Pro Bowl offensive lineman: tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick, whose contract was recently restructured.

ESPN also reported the restructuring of Witten's contract would create about $3.5 million in cap space. The deal confirms that the 35-year-old will remain with the Cowboys in 2018 after speculation that he was considering retirement. The Sporting News reported that Fox Sports was looking to hire Witten to be an analyst for Thursday night games.

Witten agreed to a four-year contract extension in March 2017. The deal granted the Cowboys an opportunity to restructure his contract for salary-cap purposes.

Dallas signed two wide receivers last week, agreeing to a one-year deal with Deonte Thompson worth $2.5 million and a two-year deal with Allen Hurns worth up to $12 million. The signings have prompted rumors that Dallas could part ways with former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant.

The Cowboys have 10 draft picks in 2018, including the No. 19 overall pick.

