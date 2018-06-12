About 100 firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff, Dallas, on Tuesday evening. According to the officials, the blaze was “mostly under control” but still, fire crews remained at the scene to extinguish hotspots and monitor the area through the night.

Dallas fire crews responded to flames coming out of a group of apartment buildings in the 800 block of Ewing Avenue near Colorado Boulevard at 6:45 p.m. local time (7:45 p.m. EDT). In less than two hours, the flames — which could be seen from miles away — were put out by the firemen, CBS DFW reported.

Photos of the scene — showing the buildings on fire and after the blaze had been extinguished — were posted on social media. The extent of damage from the blaze was clearly visible in the “after” photo of the buildings:

As the firefighters worked dangerously close to electric power lines, electricity to the apartments on fire as well as the surrounding buildings — located near Interstate 35-E in the Kessler Stevens neighborhood — was temporarily cut off on the request of the department. The power was restored once the flames were put out.

The fire caused partial roof collapse in one of the three buildings involved in the fire. The building where the fire started was vacant for several months prior to the incident. There were no people inside at the time of the fire. According to Fox 4, the firefighters were still trying to determine if there was anyone inside the third building involved in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

People living in the neighborhood rushed out into the street after seeing smoke coming out of the group of apartments.

Only one of the buildings — one-story, five-unit building — which went up in flames was occupied and eight residents were displaced as the building became inhabitable after the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist with the homeless. No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire.

Photo: Getty Images/ David McNew