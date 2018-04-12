They're going to be working their partners harder than ever with a shortened four-week season, but several "Dancing With the Stars" pros seem up to the challenge.

In a series of tweets on the official account for the ABC reality series, the pro dancers who are accepting the challenge of coaching a variety of athletes over a short season were revealed. In an unexpected twist, fan favorite pros Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and Mark Ballas, all of whom competed during the show's 25th season, are all absent from the roster this time around. However, while Val, Maks and Peta's absences seemed expected, that doesn't mean fans can't still get excited about who will be in the competition.

The pros competing in the season are:

Reigning champ Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Season 19 winner Witney Carson

Artem Chigvintsev

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Keo Motsepe

Gleb Savchenko

Season 24 champ Emma Slater

While the lineup of pros doesn't include some of the longtime favorites, it does seem to be giving pros who haven't often had a chance to win the show, or even make it to the finals, a better chance, as only three of the ones competing have ever won a mirrorball.

As for which ones seem most likely to clinch the title this time around, some of the pros may have an advantage when it comes to experience dealing with athletic partners. Emma Slater is the only pro who has won a Mirrorball trophy with an athlete, taking the title in Season 24 with NFL star Rashad Jennings, which could give her an advantage over her fellow pros.

However, while reigning champ Lindsay Arnold won the show with actor/singer Jordan Fisher, both she and Sharna Burgess also have extensive experience on the show working with athletes. She managed to place third in Season 23 with NFL star Calvin Johnson Jr., and second place in Season 24 with former MLB star David Ross. Burgess, meanwhile, has competed with six athletes overall on the series, placing fifth with Olympic ice skater Charlie White in Season 18, fourth with NFL star Antonio Brown in Season 22, second with race car driver James Hinchcliffe in Season 23 and fifth place with rodeo star Bonner Bolton in Season 24. She also competed with NBA star Derek Fisher in the most recent season of the show, though the pair only placed 11th.

Artem Chigvintsev could find himself in an interesting position this season if he is partnered with rumored competitor Tonya Harding, as he danced with her formal rival, Nancy Kerrigan, in Season 24, finishing in sixth place.

The official cast for the new season will be revealed on "Good Morning America" on April 13.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless