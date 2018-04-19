Daniel Ricciardo is the most sought after driver in the Formula 1 paddock with the Australian driver coming to the end of his contract with Red Bull Racing team.

The six-time race winner will be a free agent at the end of this season and revealed he is open to making the switch to a new team if his current employers cannot provide him a car to challenge for the Drivers’ Championship title.

The Austrian team are keen to retain Ricciardo but the driver decided he will wait until midway through the campaign before making a decision on staying with Red Bull or moving to a new team, which is likely to be Mercedes or Ferrari.

The Silver Arrows team are not committed to both their drivers beyond the 2018 season and could make a move for Ricciardo, who is a proven race winner. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes CEO, is keen to tie down Lewis Hamilton to a new deal, but Valtteri Bottas’ future at the team is uncertain.

Ferrari could also have a vacant race seat at the end of the season with Kimi Raikkonen having signed just a one-year deal in 2017. The Finn is the oldest driver on the grid and could retire at the end of the season, if the Italian team do not offer him an extension.

Sebastian Vettel signed a three-year deal to remain with F1’s most iconic team until 2020 and judging from previous statements, the German seems to be open to reuniting with his former Red Bull teammate. Despite Ricciardo being linked to the two title contenders, he confirmed there has been no approach from either for his services yet.

“I kind of feel like if they want me to race for them they should contact me, but they haven’t,” Ricciardo was quoted as saying on Planet F1.

Ricciardo also revealed he was looking for a short-term deal owing to the changes forecast to the sport when the current Concorde Agreement that binds the team’s ends in 2020. The new owners of F1 — Liberty Media — have proposed a number of changes which are yet to be ratified especially on the engine front to make it more affordable to potential new entrants to the sport and reduce costs.

“I don’t want to sign anything too long because I don’t know where the sport’s going,” the Australian added. “I feel like life is happening pretty fast. Each year something might change so I don’t want to tie myself down for four more years and then I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore’.”

“Ideally I’d sign a two-year contract. I think two years I can definitely be comfortable with and then see it from there. That third year will be the rule change so I will probably wait and see what happens then.”

Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner is hoping Ricciardo remains with the four-time Constructors’ champions, especially after they proved they can challenge for wins following their recent triumph at the Chinese Grand Prix.

However, the Australian was clear when he said one win was not going to convince him to sign a new deal. He is keen to win a world title and will move to a team that can facilitate his ambitions in the short-term.