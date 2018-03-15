A recently released video that shows professional baseball player Danry Vasquez's involvement in a domestic violence incident at the stairwell of a stadium in 2016 has led to the termination of the player from his Pennsylvania team, reports said Wednesday.

The Lancaster Barnstormers in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that they have severed ties with Vasquez following the release of the video. Their statement on Wednesday said:

“The Lancaster Barnstormers have released outfielder Danry Vasquez, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples.







“A recently released video out of Corpus Christi, Texas portrays a domestic violence episode involving Vasquez. Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old outfielder.







"There is no choice but to sever the relationship," said Peeples. "Neither I, nor the Barnstormers' organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior."

The Venezuelan player, who played in the minor leagues in the United States, was arrested in 2016 on domestic violence charges after being caught on camera two years ago striking his girlfriend and dragging her down the stairs at the Whataburger Field stadium.

Vasquez, 24, was a member of the Corpus Christi Hooks team at the time, which is a Double-A minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros. The team cut him out days after the incident.

The player was recorded by security cameras of the Whataburger Field stadium in Texas, when he was walking down the stairs with his girlfriend. In the disturbing video, the baseball player is suddenly seen lashing out at the woman with violent blows with his left fist against her face.

The assault was said to have taken place in August 2016 inside a stairwell at the stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas. In the video, released earlier this week to comply with an open records request made by NBC affiliate KRIS-TV, Vasquez was seen striking his girlfriend in the head four times and pulling her hair — forcing her to slip down the stairs.

The woman, identified as Vasquez's longtime girlfriend, was hit so hard her glasses were sent flying off her face several times.

Following the 2016 incident, Vasquez had been arrested and charged with assault of a family member, a misdemeanor, according to court records. He reportedly entered a pre-trial diversion program, which he is said to have completed successfully, his attorney Les Cassidy confirmed to NBC10.

District attorney Michael Gonzalez dismissed the case last week stating that the baseball player met the conditions set in the plea agreement.

Cassidy said Vasquez was remorseful about the incident because it was "shameful." He added that the victim and Vasquez had dated since they were teenagers and came to the United States together when the player was recruited by Major League Baseball.

To date Vasquez has no contract with any team, after his release from the Pennsylvania team on Wednesday.

He played in the professional leagues of Venezuela, defending the shirt of Los Tiburones de La Guaira, where he played as a left fielder. In 2011 he made appearances with the CL Tigers of the Gulf Coast League and in October 2014 he debuted at Corpus Christi Hooks. The former baseball player is believed to have returned to his native Venezuela.