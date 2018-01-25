“Marvel’s Daredevil” Season 3 is getting started, and they’re following through on that “Defenders” cliffhanger. The Netflix drama has just cast Sister Maggie.

Joanne Whalley will play the pivotal Season 3 character, whom Marvel describes as a “strong-willed nun who speaks her mind and cares deeply about Matt’s safety.” Whalley has previously appeared in “Wolf Hall” and “White Princess.”

Sister Maggie was mentioned in the final scene of “Marvel’s The Defenders,” which featured Daredevil/Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) teaming up with Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Iron Fist/Danny Rand (Danny Rand). At the end of the series, Daredevil was believed to be dead, but the final moments revealed that he had been taken to a convent. One of the nuns called for Sister Maggie to come in.

[Spoiler Alert: Comic book storylines are discussed below.]

Marvel Comics fans know that Sister Maggie isn’t just any nun. She is Matt’s mother. As previously reported, the comics show Daredevil being injured by Wilson Fisk, and Maggie helps nurse him back to health. Though Matt feels connected with the woman, she does not reveal that she is his mother.

Sister Maggie was a big part of the 1980s “Born Again” storyline, which seems to be inspiring “Daredevil” Season 3. However, star Charlie Cox previously warned that the TV show, which started in 2015, won’t adapt the show exactly.

“I know we don’t tend to follow any story blueprints too closely, because if you do, then you become a foregone conclusion,” Cox told the Hollywood Reporter in August. “There may be elements from ‘Born Again ,’ but I’m sure there will be elements that are unfamiliar and surprising and different in order for the show to be compelling to fans who know the comics very well. If we start making ‘Born Again’ page-for-page, then the people who have read it and loved it — the hardcore fans — they won’t have too much drama.”

Of course, Sister Maggie won’t be the only new character. Variety reports that “Hart of Dixie” alum Wilson Bethel will be playing an FBI agent. He’ll apparently play a part in returning villain Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Daredevil’s ongoing feud. There are rumors that the FBI agent could be Stanley Carter, also known as the villainous Sin-Eater.

“Daredevil” Season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date yet. It’s likely not going to air until late 2018 or early 2019.