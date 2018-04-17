Sadly, Nintendo Switch users will have to wait a bit longer before they could get their hands on “Dark Souls: Remastered,” which was originally scheduled for release next month alongside the versions for consoles and the PC platform.

On Tuesday, Bandai Namco announced via Twitter that it has pushed back the release date of “Dark Souls: Remastered” for the Nintendo Switch. Not only that, the video game company has also decided to delay the release of the Solaire of Astora amiibo. Both the game and the amiibo are set to arrive this summer, but no specific date was given.

“The Nintendo Switch version of #DarkSoulsRemastered will be pushed back to Summer 2018, as well as the Solaire of Astora amiibo,” Bandai Namco tweeted. The Japanese publisher also apologized for the delay, but it did not provide the specifics on why it is delaying the game and the amiibo. It simply assured fans that the delay will provide them with extra time to “improve your journey to Lordran.”

While the Nintendo Switch version is being delayed, Bandai Namco maintained that “Dark Souls: Remastered” will arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on May 25, as promised.

It isn’t clear why Bandai Namco has pushed back the release of the remaster on the Switch. Earlier this month, a hands-on demo of the Switch version of the game actually showed up at PAX East, as pointed out by Polygon. So many fans thought the Switch version was indeed coming next month.

“Dark Souls: Remastered” was announced at a surprise Nintendo Direct presentation in January of this year. At the time, it was revealed that the revival will come with improved resolution and framerate. It was also disclosed that the remaster will come with the downloadable add-on Artorias of the Abyss.

As IBTimes previously reported, the remaster will also see an increase in its multiplayer count to six players. The Switch version will particularly run in 1080p full HD at 30fps when docked to a TV and in 720p at 60fps when in handheld mode.

Prior the announcement of “Dark Souls: Remastered,” there was already a circulating rumor about the game’s existence late last year.

Photo: Bandai Namco/Steam