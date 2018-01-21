Darren Criss has popped the big question to his longtime girlfriend, Mia Swier.

Criss revealed his engagement to Swier on Twitter and Instagram Friday evening. “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” Criss wrote on social media, along with a photo of the soon-to-be bride and groom. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

During an appearance on KiSS 92.5’s “The Roz & Mocha Show” back in 2013, Criss said that he began going out with Swier long before he started his TV acting career. “We’ve been together a long time,” Criss said of his relationship with Swier. “I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating.”

Criss first garnered attention for playing the lead role of Harry Potter in StarKid’s musical production of “A Very Potter Musical.” The 30-year-old actor then rose to international prominence for portraying Blaine Anderson on the Fox musical comedy-drama series “Glee.” Criss, who was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for writing the song “This Time” for the “Glee” finale, currently plays Gianni Versace’s killer Andrew Cunanan on FX’s “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Swier, meanwhile, is a writer and producer at Fox Networks. According to her IMDb biography, Swier has produced and directed promotional content and campaigns for series launches and in-season content for several Fox shows, including “Glee,” “Scream Queens,” “Gracepoint,” “The Mindy Project,” “New Girl,” “Raising Hope,” and “The Following.”

Prior to working at Fox, the 32-year-old was a producer at Showtime Networks for promotional content for series including “Dexter,” “Homeland,” “Californication,” “Weeds,” “House of Lies,” “Shameless,” “The Twilight Saga,” and “Nurse Jackie.”

Swier, who attended New York University’s Steinhardt School of Media Studies and Television Production, is also a freelance director. She has directed several short films and music videos, including Keke Palmer’s debut single for Island Records “I Don’t Belong to You.”

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!