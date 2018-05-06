Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Wendie Malick, and Tom Cavanagh are ready for some more lawyer fun in Sunday’s “Darrow & Darrow” sequel, “In the Key of Murder,” on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. The first film in the franchise came out less than a year ago, but fans are more than happy to have a new installment to fall in love with.

This time around, 20-something days have passed since Claire Darrow’s (Williams-Paisley) semi-estranged mother, Joanna (Malick), came back into her life and into her home. “The three generations of Darrow women – Joanna, Claire and Claire’s daughter Lou (Lilah Fitzgerald) – are now living under the same roof, enjoying relative harmony despite very different ideas about morning routines,” the synopsis explains.

Aside from living together, Claire’s also welcomed her corporate lawyer of a mother back into the family law firm, Darrow & Darrow. Joanna isn’t just giving her daughter some help with court cases, but also in the relationship department. With a little push from her mom, Claire begins dating District Attorney Miles Strasberg (Cavanagh), though it’s not easy because of their commitment to their jobs.

Photo: Crown Media / Kailey Schwerman

“What hasn’t changed is Claire’s unwavering dedication to truth and her commitment to the public good,” the synopsis continues. “That philosophy that has guided her stewardship of Darrow & Darrow and is one she expects everyone at the firm to share, including her decidedly profit-driven mother. With Joanna lobbying to handle a case on her own, Claire puts her mother to the test with her first assignment: representing a client free of charge in a dispute involving his young granddaughter, a lemonade stand and a neighbor.”

Meanwhile, Claire has her hands full when she agrees to help Miles’ half-sister, Phoebe (Mackenzie Porter), a young singer who’s in a little over her head with her producer, Terry Yasbeck (Robert Moloney). Claire never even gets a chance to look at the contract, though, because Phoebe’s arrested for Terry’s murder and Claire must dive in to help her out of this situation.

“Though Claire has never tried a murder case before, Miles doesn’t want to entrust his sibling’s fate to anyone else,” the synopsis says. “As the evidence against Phoebe piles up, Claire and Miles work side-by-side to get to the bottom of the producer’s killing and save the only immediate family Miles has.

Will Claire and Miles be able to clear Phoebe’s name? Find out when “Darrow & Darrow: In the Key of Murder” debuts on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT.