Instagram photos appear to show a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman relishing in their newfound marital bliss and caring for their newborn baby boy. However, Henrico County police in Virginia issued warrants in November that led to the couple's arrest at a Knightdale, North Carolina, residence in which Katie Rose Pladl and Steven Walter Pladl -- a father and biological daughter -- were hit with incest and adultery charges on Jan. 27.

Both Katie, 20, and Steven, 42 were charged with incest with an adult, adultery, and contributing to delinquency. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Henrico County authorities are still awaiting extradition of the two this week.

As International Business Times previously reported, Katie was born in January 1998 to Steven Walter Pladl, before Steven and his wife put her up for adoption and an out-of-state couple took her into their home. But when Katie turned 18 years old, she used social media outlets to contact Steven and her biological mother, WNCN-TV first reported. She soon moved back in with the two to their home just west of Richmond, Virginia, in August 2016, but her mother moved out just months later in November of 2016 as she and Steven's other children claimed to authorities that they were engaged in an incestuous father-daughter relationship.

Arrest warrants from Henrico County police in November show that the two were first sought after because Steven's two other children and his now-estranged wife told officials that Steven was the father of Katie's baby. The other children alleged in journals uncovered by their mother last May that Steven asked them to refer to Katie as their "step mom" and Steven's now-estranged wife claimed he would frequently sleep on Katie's floor in the months just before she left.

The two were booked into Wake County Detention Center in late January following their arrest -- a baby boy believed to be theirs was found at the Knightdale, N.C., residence. Warrants showed that the couple's baby was likely born in September.

Photos have now emerged of the couple's allegedly incestuous affair in the months and days prior to their arrest and uncovering of the relationship.

While the Instagram accounts Oxygen linked to the couple have not been confirmed by the two or police, Katie's repeated change of account handles laments that old ones were shut down amid hundreds of comments both ridiculing and supporting the couple's alleged incestuous relationship. Many of the Instagram responses viciously attack photos showing Steven, Katie and their child, but others hold a "mind your own business" approach to the Pladl couple.

"Say what you want, but this guy takes care of his kids. There are tons of broken homes out there because of deadbeat parents, this kid doesn't have that problem, until everyone else started making it their business," reads one reply on a photo showing Steven.

"they both need to be in prison or in a mental hospital and this kid should be with another family. His life has just started and is already messed up !!! People are insane," reads another comment criticizing the couple.

Dozens of photos on Katie's Instagram show her and Steven nurturing and playing with the baby boy. Many of Katie's previous accounts express messages of escape and loneliness.

According to a police affidavit filed in Wake County Superior Court, Steven planned to marry Katie -- an event appearing to have been photographed and posted to Instagram last July.