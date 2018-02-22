A recent controversy in SEC women’s college basketball will be taken to court. South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley sued Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk for defamation after he alleged that Staley encouraged a hostile, racist gameday atmosphere, the Post and Courier reported Thursday.

Staley’s lawsuit was the culmination of hostilities that go back to January. The Gamecocks beat the Tigers by 10 in Columbia, South Carolina, but buckets were the least of anyone’s concerns after the game. A brief fight broke out on the court late in the second quarter, which involved several players from both teams. Once the game was over, Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said South Carolina fans spit on Missouri players.

Sterk doubled down on the accusations in a later radio interview, adding that one Missouri player was called the N-word. He then said Staley “promoted that kind of atmosphere,” which prompted Staley’s defamation lawsuit.

Per the Post and Courier, the language of Staley’s lawsuit indicated that it was filed because Sterk never apologized for or retracted his allegation. South Carolina’s investigation into the matter apparently yielded no evidence that fans spit on players or used racial slurs during that game.

“Because the defendant will not retract the slanderous allegations and has flatly refused to admit the falsity of the same, coach Staley has no choice but to bring this action to clear her good name and excellent reputation, along with the reputation of the South Carolina fan base who were also falsely impugned and maligned by the defendant’s false comments.”

The topic is sure to come up during Staley’s media availability after their next game. The defending national champion Gamecocks take on LSU Thursday evening.

Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images