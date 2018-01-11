She is secretly trying to find some way to get one of his secrets out so she and Chad can successfully expose him and get him out of DiMera. As her efforts to get what she needs increase, Abigail will move to grill Stefan about his past on the Friday, Jan. 12 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After learning that Stefan's (Tyler Christopher) claims to DiMera were legitimate because he actually was another of Stefano's sons, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) quit their jobs on the NBC soap. They quickly decided afterwards that they would need to work from the inside of DiMera however if they wanted to get the company back for themselves and their legacy. So Abigail went and pretended to beg Stefan to let them have their jobs back. Now, they are both involved with the company again, and while Chad works with John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) from the outside, looking to see if Stefan sabotaged the company, Abigail is working from the inside to try and break the newest DiMera.

Following their two awkward encounters where each one wasn't dressed, Abigail is ready to assume business the way it is supposed to be done with Stefan, and will quickly begin to work so he isn't suspicious of her real goals. However, she won't lose sight of her real mission, which is to get some intel about him, so she will also begin to subtly grill him about his past, hoping to get some answers.

However, a big part of Abigail and Chad's plans involve their trust that they are working together with Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate (Lauren Koslow), and that they are presenting a united front in the hopes of taking down their new common enemy. However, what they and Kate are both unaware of is that Andre is actually playing all of them—and is a double agent.

Andre actually conspired with Vivian (Louise Sorel) and Stefan in the hopes he would gain leadership and control of the company, and is actually working against those who trust him. Because of that betrayal, Chad and Abigail's plan, no matter how brilliant it may seem, will fail—and they don't even realize how spectacularly.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC