He has previously admitted to having feelings for her, and now, as he continues potentially attempting to cover up his shady behavior, Stefan will once again make some moves towards Abigail on “Days of Our Lives.”

Since his arrival in Salem on New Year’s, it’s quickly become clear that Stefan (Tyler Christopher), as well as his mother, Vivian (Louise Sorel), have some ulterior motives. However, they were still instated with Stefan at the head of DiMera Enterprises, and have been secretly pulling strings for some shady deals on the NBC soap. One thing they may have also been responsible for, though there’s been no blatant evidence to prove it, was Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder.

Though he initially gave the police security camera footage which featured a chunk of missing time on it, Stefan also provided the Salem PD with footage that seemed to indicate that Gabi (Camila Banus) had committed the crime, as a woman wearing her coat and using her ID card could be seen leaving Andre’s office and holding the missing piece of the murder weapon in her hand. Desperate to prove she didn’t do it, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Eli (Lamon Archey) went to DiMera mansion to see if there were any other leads they could get. Most intriguing to them is Andre’s missing cell phone.

Since then, Stefan has been shown with the device, and took it out of the drawer he’s been hiding it in so that he could delete the incriminating voicemail he left on Andre’s phone the night of the murder, where he encouraged his brother to stay late at the office so they could talk. As he was about to press the delete button however, Abigail (Marci Miller) walked in to the room.

Stefan has made it clear he has a thing for Abigail, his other brother’s wife, several times, and even worked to plant some doubts in her head about how close Gabi and Chad (Billy Flynn) are. His mother has warned him that making a move on Abigail could be his downfall, but Stefan will quickly realize that if he has Andre’s cell phone, that he could be hiding a very big secret.

In an effort to potentially distract her and keep her from noticing his secret, he will bring out some champagne and encourage Abigail to join him for a drink. However, while he may succeed in keeping the phone hidden from her, she may not so easily fall for the trick that he isn’t hiding something.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC