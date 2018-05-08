She has finally overcome and taken control again over her alter personalities, but now that she is back, Abigail will be forced to reface the very trauma that led to her Dissociative Identity Disorder on the Tuesday, May 8 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Abigail’s (Marci Miller) alternate personalities came into existence on the NBC soap after Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder, and have since wreaked a large amount of havoc on both her life and the lives of others. Since her arrest as Gabby, she managed to break through with Chad’s (Billy Flynn) help and get past both that personality and Dr. Laura. Now though, after already informing her about her diagnosis, Chad will also have the difficult task of informing his wife of why it happened.

Now, together, they will try to get her to remember the night of Andre’s murder, which her alters have claimed Abigail herself committed. In a desperate attempt to get the answers they need, especially to determine if Abigail really did commit murder. However, forcing her to remember will come with major risks, as the memories could make her weak again, allowing one of the other two personalities to once again assume control.

However, she will do her best to remain strong, and try to relive that night once again. The attempt, as well as Chad’s support, may actually help her do it, though she may be heartbroken when she realizes what really happened that night.

So far, all anyone has known about Andre’s murder was that someone hit him in the back of the head with the lid of Tony’s urn, which Anna (Leann Hunley) had left in his office at DiMera after an earlier confrontation with him. Later that night, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) had discovered his body, though they didn’t report it. The following morning, Abigail made the official discovery when she entered the office.

Now, knowing that “Gabby” was the one who left the office the night as seen in the surveillance footage, it’s clear that Abigail was the one who went in to see Andre. However, no one knows what happened while she was in there, what caused her to potentially strike him, and why that led to her alter’s appearance. Now though, the answers may all finally come out—no matter how ugly the details will be.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC