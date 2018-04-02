She dropped the most unexpected bombshell of all when she took the stand to testify at Gabi's trial. Now, "Abigail's" decision to claim that her best friend had confessed to murdering Andre will put her under some intense scrutiny on the Monday, April 2 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Everyone attending Gabi's (Camila Banus) trial was stunned when the D.A. randomly asked for Abigail (Marci Miller) to take the stand. She did and shocked everyone even further on the NBC soap when she claimed she had run into Gabi in the court bathroom during a recess—and the other woman had confessed to her that she did, in fact, kill Andre (Thaao Penghlis).

Now, Gabi will become irate because that moment didn't happen and she won't understand why Abigail is suddenly turning on her by lying under oath about what happened. She won't be the only one though who is curious about what prompted this sudden shocking statement.

Abigail's husband, Chad (Billy Flynn) will quickly become concerned by what happened because they had both previously been convinced Stefan (Tyler Christopher) was setting Gabi up for the crime, and he had believed they were working together to prove their friend's innocence. Now, he will wonder what has suddenly come over his wife and may suspect that something happened to her while she was just in Hong Kong with Stefan for work. Whether he believes Stefan did something to assert control over her mind or something else, he will become determined to prove that Abigail was coerced into saying what she did.

However, what none of them except for Stefan are aware of is that Abigail isn't the one who took the stand. In fact, she is the one who actually committed the crime, not Gabi—but she doesn't remember anything because of her alter personalities. "Gabby" and "Dr. Laura" have been fighting to take control as her most dominant personality and have each masqueraded as Abigail—including while she was on the stand.

Now, everyone will be left wondering her motives, and if there's any hope of ever freeing Gabi.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC