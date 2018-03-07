She has no idea that she has an alternate personality who has been wreaking all sorts of havoc, and now, after her husband mentions an alleged incident which occurred between them, Abigail will become genuinely confused by what may be happening on the Wednesday, March 7 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Abigail's (Marci Miller) alter, "Gabby" is the one who killed Andre (Thaao Penghlis), a secret that now only Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) know, after their own run-ins with her. This alter has seen Abigail sporting a dark wig and wearing clothes like Gabi's (Camila Banus), and swearing to be the other woman on the NBC soap. As it turns out, this has allowed her to get away with Andre's murder, while the real Gabi could be facing life in prison for the crime.

However. During one of the times when "Gabby" was out, she went to go to her hidden passageway to change, but Chad (Billy Flynn), Abigail's husband was there, investigating what he may find. The alter personality called out to him, quickly ditched the wig, and pretended to be Abigail. During the encounter, she expressed concern that the passageway could be a trap, explained her change of clothes as wanting to try something new, and even convinced Chad to forget about his suspicions by giving him some steamy kisses. After she successfully got him to leave, she quickly went back into the passage and reappeared as Abigail again.

Now, Chad will bring up their encounter to his wife, and Abigail will become confused about what he's talking about because she won't be able to recall what happened. When "Gabby" surfaces, the alter takes over completely, and Abigail doesn't remember anything that she does while she masquerades as her. The fact that she insists she has no idea what Chad is talking about could concern them both, but it's unlikely they will be able to figure out the truth.

However, once Chad leaves again, Abigail could get another of her massive headaches, which are a sign that Gabby is ready to emerge. If the alter appears once more, there is no telling what she could do.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC