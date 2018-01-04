He's been secretly in love with her and hoping that eventually, their marriage could be more than a business arrangement. Now, Andre will decide to tell Kate how he genuinely feels about her on the Friday, Jan. 5 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Abigail (Marci Miller) realized how Andre (Thaao Penghlis) was feeling about his wife, Kate (Lauren Koslow) on the NBC soap, and encouraged him to tell her how he really feels. He was considering doing so during the New Year's Eve party, but his confession was derailed by Vivian (Louise Sorel) and Stefan's (Tyler Christopher) arrival. Since then, the focus everyone in the family has had has centered on proving that Stefan is not a real DiMera, despite what Vivian says, so they can get him removed from the powerful position he has acquired from the DiMera board.

However, after the results of a second DNA test, conducted at the Salem hospital, by people the DiMeras trust, Andre will decide to come clean to Kate about his feelings.

After they learn whether or not Stefan is the real deal, Kate will likely be astounded, because she is hoping to prove him to be illegitimate, and Vivian as a scam artist, due to their history. However, Andre will try to comfort her however he can, but nothing will likely appease her.

Still, he will remain undeterred and finally tell Kate the truth about how he loves her. While that news may floor her, she could also decide that she feels the same way.

However, she also may not take Andre at his word, because it could be likely that he is trying to run a scam. Though he has seemed to be more intent on staying on the right side of the law, and DiMera in general, for the sake of staying in the family, and not being disowned by Chad (Billy Flynn), no one ever fully knows if they can truly trust him. If she considers his past, Kate could shut Andre down instead of accepting his profession of love.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

