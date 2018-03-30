Things already took an unexpected turn at Gabi's murder trial when Lani was forced to make a shocking confession while under oath. Now, things will once again be rocked as a new bombshell is dropped when "Abigail" takes the stand on the Friday, March 30 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Lani (Sal Stowers) was one of the first people to take the stand in the trial on the NBC soap, but when Justin (Wally Kurth) began questioning her about when she arrested Gabi (Camila Banus) for trying to dispose of evidence connected to Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder, it came out that Gabi tried to convince her not to arrest her because she owed her. Because she was under oath, Lani was then forced to admit she had slept with Gabi's boyfriend, Eli (Lamon Archey), and then later told both Gabi and JJ (Casey Moss) that the baby she was carrying was his.

Now, with her relationship officially over, Gabi will be more hopeful than ever that the others who she believes are on her side will be able to help her get acquitted. However, she'll be stunned when it may instead appear as though her best friend, Abigail (Marci Miller) will do the opposite.

Abigail will be the next person to take the stand in the trial, but that could prove to be a critical mistake that doesn't help Gabi at all. In fact, Abigail will drop a massive bombshell on the stand instead, one that could change the case—and Gabi's life—forever.

Whether the bombshell further implicates Gabi or helps her in some way, no one will be aware that the Abigail they know and love actually won't be the person on the stand. Abigail is the actual person who committed the grisly murder, but she has no recollection of it because she is suffering from Split Personality Disorder. As it turns out, her two alters--"Gabby" and "Dr. Laura" have been successfully taking over recently. While "Gabby" has once again been shut down, "Dr. Laura," who controls everything, has once again taken over.

It will be this alter which actually testifies on the stand, though no one will be aware that she isn't the real Abigail. Whatever she says, it will be big—and things will definitely never be the same again.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC