He found her on the road and unconscious after she crashed her father's motorcycle. Now, after having it made clear to him that he isn't welcome back in Salem, no matter how much he has allegedly changed, Ben will find himself in a place that holds some haunting memories as he helps Ciara on the Wednesday, June 13 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Previously on the NBC soap, the various residents of Salem were stunned to learn that Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) was going to be freed from the sanitarium he was being held in since his identity as the Red Necktie Killer had been revealed a few years ago. He had allegedly had a breakthrough and was freed because he was no longer deemed as a threatening presence.

However, upon his return to Salem, he quickly learned just how unwelcome he was in the town. His attempt to apologize to Will (Chandler Massey) for what he had done to him didn't go well when Chad (Billy Flynn) showed up and told him he would drive him to the edge of town, but after that, he was to leave and never come back.

It was after he was left on Salem's outskirts that he found Ciara (Victoria Konefal), who had crashed the motorcycle she inherited from Bo after finding Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Claire (Olivia Keegan) in the loft half-naked together. She assumed they had slept together and took off, not giving her boyfriend a chance to explain he had stopped things from progressing any further or giving him a real chance to process her revelation that she had been reluctant to sleep with him because she had previously been raped.

After discovering her, Ben quickly picked her up and carried her off, and it appears he has decided to try and help her. However, the only place nearby where he could take her is one where he could easily fall back into his dangerous ways because the memories of the place are sure to haunt him. Still, with nowhere else to go, he will take Ciara to the very same cabin where he once held pregnant Abigail (Marci Miller) captive, stole her baby after it was born, murdered the midwife who delivered the child, and tried to kill both Abigail and Chad by tying them to the bed and lighting the cabin on fire.

Now, though he may mean well by trying to help Ciara, who has a broken leg, the situation could be dangerous for them both. If his memories haunt him enough to bring back his old tendencies, he could become a threat to her safety. Even if he manages to stay in control, however, if Ciara awakens and finds herself trapped with him, it could also lead to a world of new problems.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC