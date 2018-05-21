He is out of the hospital and looking forward to restarting a life with Eve after she accepted his marriage proposal. However, Brady is in for the biggest shock of his life upon his return to the Kiriakis mansion, where he will see Eve's sister, Theresa, waiting for him on the Monday, May 21 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Brady (Eric Martsolf) has been pursuing another chance at marrying Eve (Kassie DePaiva) since she called off their wedding due to his initial scam to get Basic Black from her on the NBC soap. Despite a few miscommunications and issues, the two eventually found their way back to one another. Now, after his near-death scare, Eve has accepted his proposal once again and plans to marry him, this time, for real. However, after getting home from the hospital, Brady was shocked when none other than Theresa (Jen Lilley), Eve's sister and Brady's previous fiancée, was standing in the living room of the Kiriakis mansion.

Theresa left Brady and their son, Tate, behind nearly two years ago, seemingly choosing to reunite with her ex, Mateo (Andoni Gracia) instead. What Brady never knew though was that she left in order to protect them both from the dangerous threat Mateo posed, and she was trying to get information on him to expose his criminal operations and get him locked up for good. Following his kidnapping Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Theresa was finally able to escape—shockingly thanks to Xander (Paul Telfer), her former foe, who brought her back to Salem.

Still, even if Brady is made aware of the truth behind why Theresa left, it won't mean he will be quite as receptive to her as she may have hoped. He was deeply hurt when she left, and he's been through a lot since then. However, she will also refuse to give up, because now that she's back, she will nice again want to claim what she feels is hers.

Of course, someone else will also be stunned to see her back in town—Eve. Knowing her sister is back will be difficult for her, and the war for Brady's heart is sure to heat up quickly.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC