Chad needed some kind of evidence that could connect Stefan to Andre's murder, and was ecstatic when he found his brother's cell phone in his office. Now, he and Lani will confront him with questions, with the hope that they can clear Gabi of the crime in the process on the Friday, March 16 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Chad (Billy Flynn) has been desperate to try and prove that Stefan (Tyler Christopher) was the one who murdered Andre (Thaao Penghlis) on the NBC soap, and that he had framed Gabi (Camila Banus) to get away with it. However, without proof, it's been hard to free his friend from jail, especially after she was found trying to get rid of evidence that was planted in her bag.

However, Chad remained determined, and after breaking into Stefan's office at DiMera and getting into his locked desk drawer, he found Andre's missing cell phone, which he had before he died. Now, he has given that phone to Lani (Sal Stowers), and gotten her to agree to not bring it to the D.A. until she had other proof as well. This has now brought them to Stefan's room at the DiMera Mansion, where they will question him about why Andre's phone was in his possession.

What they don't know is that while Stefan did not kill Andre, he does know who did. He has been dealing with Abigai;'s (Macri Miller) alter personalities, including one that has believed she is actually Gabi herself. In order to cover for the fact that he had gone to Andre's office the same night he was killed and saw his dead body, then grabbed his cell phone to keep the message he left him about staying in the office late from landing in the cops' possession, he took the evidence from "Gabby" and did plant it on the real person.

Still, though they'll have evidence he is hiding something, if Stefan can produce an air tight alibi and reasonable explanation for why the phone was in his office, Chad's efforts could prove to have not been worth anything, as Lani may be forced to accept Stefan's answers as fact, eliminating him from the list of suspects.

If that is how things play out, then the attempts to try and keep Gabi from being sent to trial for a crime she didn't commit may finally run out.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC