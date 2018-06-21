He's looking for a way to make things right in his life again after the immense fallout from his wife's mental breakdown. Now, Chad will continue making moves to try and become the person who takes over as the CEO of Titan on the Thursday, June 21 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Chad (Billy Flynn) is no longer a part of DiMera enterprises, leaving the company after his continued battles with Stefan (Tyler Christopher), specifically over Abigail (Marci Miller). Still, he wants to be back in the corporate game so he can continue providing for his wife and his son. The Kiriakis family company, Titan, is now without a CEO after Victor (John Aniston) immediately fired Sonny (Freddie Smith) following Leo's (Greg Rikaart) false sexual harassment allegations against him. This left Chad with a perfect opportunity on the NBC soap.

He already pitched to Sonny that he be the one to take over since no one else in the family is either qualified or wants the job. Though he's worried about Chad's recent comments that he should act more like his deceased father, Stefano, Sonny may agree he is the best candidate for the job, because he knows he can trust his friend not to try and ruin his legacy. However, Chad will still need to make a convincing case to Victor about why he's the best person to take over.

Victor likely won't be too thrilled with the idea of a DiMera running his family company, as the bad blood between the two families, particularly him and Stefano, goes back decades. This could cause him to refuse to accept Chad's pitch. However, he does also know that the youngest DiMera is one of the few that can be counted on to be a good person, which could convince him to give him the job.

Of course, Chad isn't the only one who was looking after the position, and if he gets it, it could put him in a difficult place with Kate (Lauren Koslow), who actually set up the sexual harassment case against Sonny. After killing Vivian (Louise Sorel), or so she thinks, Kate took over the scheme with Leo and has been helping him every step of the way. However, if Chad gets the job she had her eye on, then it could bring new problems in Salem that no one expected.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC