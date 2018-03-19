They've already been at odds over so much, especially since Andre's murder. Now, Chad and Stefan's battle will continue, as their focus now shifts to whether or not the older sibling will take his brother's wife with him when he heads to Hong Kong for business on the Monday, March 19 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Stefan (Tyler Christopher) has informed Chad (Billy Flynn) that despite his attempts to try and pin Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder on him, he has failed, and he won't be present in town when Gabi (Camila Banus) goes to trial for the crime. In fact, he will be headed to Hong Kong on the NBC soap. Shockingly though, he informed his brother that he wouldn't be going alone, as he planned on taking Abigail (Marci Miller) with him.

Chad will naturally be vehemently opposed to Stefan bringing his wife abroad with him, as it has been no secret to him that Stefan is attracted to Abigail, and if she was also interested and single, he would make every effort to be with her. However, he could be in for a shock if Abigail herself agrees to the trip, stating that she thinks it would be a good idea to go.

Though the real Abigail wouldn't readily go off to another country with Stefan, what Chad doesn't know (that Stefan does), is that his wife has multiple personalities, and as it turns out, who he believes to currently be Abigail is not her. In fact, she is her more evil and sinister alter, "Gabby," who also had a strong bond to Stefan.

Gabby has decided to try and become the most dominant of the personalities, but Stefan warned her that she wouldn't be able to do so as herself, because it would be too suspicious and would blow her cover. As such, she has since begun to masquerade as Abigail, ditching her dark wig which signified her as a separate entity.

If Chad doesn't realize what's going on, then he will be left dumbfounded if who he believes to be Abigail agrees to travel thousands of miles away with another man, one whom the real Abigail has made no qualms about hating. He may then be left trying to figure out what is going on with his wife, because he will know that something just isn't right.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

