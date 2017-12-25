His loved ones have been praying and hoping for a miracle for some time, and as the holidays officially arrive in Salem, Theo's loved ones will see themselves getting their biggest Christmas wish answered on the Monday, Dec. 25 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Theo (Kyler Pettis) has been in a coma for a while on the NBC soap, after JJ (Casey Moss) accidentally shot him in the square while in pursuit of a break-in suspect. Since then, JJ has felt immense guilt over the situation, so much so that he almost took his own life after he was found to be innocent of any wrongdoing by an investigation. His relationship with Lani (Sal Stowers) also came to an end, and the tension over their shared love of Theo has deteriorated the friendship between Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Claire (Olivia Keegan).

However, a series of Christmas miracles will happen in Salem that could start helping everyone begin to heal.

First, following an emotional appeal by JJ's mother, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), Abe (James Reynolds) will pay JJ a visit, and decide that while it still hurts that his son is in a hospital bed and may not wake up from his coma, he is extending forgiveness towards JJ for what happened. Neither Abe nor Jennifer knows just how much this will mean to JJ of course, because the only person who knows he tried to commit suicide is Gabi (Camila Banus), but that relationship being restored will usher in even more good things.

The bigger miracle however will occur when Claire, Ciara, JJ, Lani and Abe are all surrounding Theo's bed at the hospital, praying for him on Christmas, and hoping for his eventual recovery. The moment they were all hoping for however will happen sooner than they believed though, as Theo will finally wake up and come back to them all—giving them the holiday miracle that they all needed so desperately.

Now, with Theo awake and Abe and JJ on track to repairing the strained relationship between the Carver and Horton families, it may actually be a truly magical holiday in Salem.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC