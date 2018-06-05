She was ready to finally reveal the real reason she’s been pushing him away every time they started to get a little intimate. However, after walking in and seeing him and Claire together on the couch with very little clothing on, Ciara will assume the worst about Tripp instead on the Tuesday, June 5 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Since they began dating, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) have been hitting a roadblock every time things got more intimate between them on the NBC soap, with Ciara pushing him away and finding excuses not to take things further. What Tripp isn’t aware of is that she still hasn’t fully dealt with when she was raped by Chase (Jonathon McClendon) and that her flashbacks to that day kept hitting her as they grew closer. After dumping him, Ciara sought out advice, and after a talk with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), decided she would tell him the truth.

However, as she walked back into the loft, she saw something she never expected. Tripp was on the couch with Claire (Olivia Keegan), who had just returned from South Africa, where she was visiting Theo )Kyler Pettis). However, the two were both partially undressed, as they had been preparing to sleep with one another just moments earlier before Tripp stopped things. Still, it won’t be something Ciara will be likely to believe.

Assuming the worst, she will believe Tripp had never given up on his feelings for Claire and had truly just been rebounding with her since the woman he had fallen for first was committed to Theo at the time. With her trust in men already low because of how Chase had violated her and Theo and Wyatt (Scott Shilstone) had betrayed her later on, she will decide she’s finished with them in general and will storm out without giving Tripp a chance to explain or apologize.

In her emotional state, however, Ciara won’t necessarily find herself being safe. She will hop on the motorcycle she inherited from her father and go for a ride, but her emotions could get the best of her, putting her in danger if she gets into an accident. The accident could also be one which will permanently change her future.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC