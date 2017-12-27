Ciara has been insistent since her return to Salem that she was going to successfully win Theo over and get him to decide that she's the girl for him. However, when she finally gets alone time with him, Ciara could learn that her feelings aren't the ones that matter on the Thursday, Dec. 28 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Claire (Olivia Keegan) have been constantly fighting over Theo (Kyler Pettis) since both were back in Salem on the NBC soap, and the stress over Theo being in a coma following being shot by JJ (Casey Moss) has only increased the issues between the girls. However, Theo waking up didn't even give them a reason to truly make peace with one another, and their battle was reignited when Ciara swore to Claire that she would tell Theo how she felt, and make sure he saw that she was the better person for him to be with and date.

Claire tried to warn her that Theo already did know how Ciara felt, because he did eventually get to read the letter she wrote him, but he was committed to Claire. She also tried to tell Ciara that the proof was in the fact that her and Theo breaking up for a short while still didn't send him looking for Ciara again. However, the other girl was unmoved, and will now head back to the hospital to see her old friend.

When she goes to see Theo, she will tell him face to face how she feels, explaining that she has loved him for a long time, and wants to prove it to him. However, she may be disappointed if he tells her that he does care for her, but doesn't love her the same way he loves Claire.

Hearing from Theo himself that he wants Claire and not her will drive Ciara over the edge, and she will realize Claire was right about everything. Then, following the visit, she may spin more out of control than anyone ever expected.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC