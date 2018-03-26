She has seemingly been able to take over Abigail's entire life, and now, as she continues to gain power, "Gabby" will make a shocking confession to a man who most certainly isn't Abigail's own husband on the Monday, March 26 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

"Gabby," Abigail's (Marci Miller) alter has managed to grow strong enough that she has become the more dominant of the young woman's personalities on the NBC soap. Not only did she potentially wind up being the one who murdered Andre (Thaao Penghlis), while impersonating the real Gabi (Camila Banus), but she has also managed to trick Chad (Billy Flynn) multiple times into believing she is Abigail. Now, she has convincingly played the trick well enough to accompany Stefan (Tyler Christopher), who knows the truth about her, on a trip to Hong Kong.

However, though he asked her to accompany him on his trip, and has indicated he likes her, Stefan has not made any moves to indicate he would want "Gabby," in any way, something that has frustrated the flirtatious personality that is keen to distance herself from anything that is tied to Abigail—like her husband.

Now, finally tired of no action, "Gabby" will decide the time has come for things to progress further with Stefan, and as the two continue trying to avoid not only Chad, but Hope (Kristian Alfonso) as well in Hong Kong, she will make a big move and confess to Stefan that she has real feelings for him and wants to act on them.

Of course, even if she does and Stefan initially responds, he may force things to stop, because deep down, though she's stronger than before, both of them know "Gabby" isn't real, and the real person, Abigail, would never be with Stefan because she loves Chad. However, with her alter now assuming control in several ways, and expressing real feelings, the chance that Abigail could somehow claw her way back to the surface and become the dominant personality again seems slimmer than ever before.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC