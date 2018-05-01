Things took a very unexpected turn in the attempt to flee Salem so they could be together. Now, following their discovery and “Gabby” being brought into custody, Abigail’s alter will do whatever it takes to protect Stefan, the man she loves, on the Tuesday, May 1 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

As they prepared to leave Salem behind for good so they could have a future together, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and “Gabby” (Marci Miller) were caught in bed together by Abigail’s (also Miller) husband, Chad (Billy Flynn) on the NBC soap. It didn’t take long for things to spiral out of control from there, with Chad beating Stefan and Gabby escaping. Since then, Chad has been arrested for the assault, Stefan is hospitalized, and Gabby has been captured and brought in for questioning.

Now, the alter is fighting to make sure the man she loves isn’t accused of the crime everyone suspects he committed. It is widely believed he murdered Andre (Thaao Penghlis), and then brainwashed Abigail to become “Gabby,” and used her to help frame Gabi (Camila Banus) for the crime. However, that wasn’t how things played out, and in fact, the alters have appeared because Abigail herself committed the murder, and this is how she’s protecting herself from the traumatic memory. Before she likely disappears again, Gabby may make a deal that will keep Stefan free, or at the very least, stall things long enough for them to come up with proof that they are not guilty of the crime.

Her ability to make a deal may come from the fact that she is suspected of making Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) disappear. She and Stefan are the only ones who know that all three women are locked in a room in the DiMera tunnels, and their rescue depends on one of them sharing the truth about their locations.

While she was sitting in the interrogation room, the other alter personality, Dr. Laura, began to emerge, and informed Gabby that she had tied up the loose end of those women being potential witnesses who could ruin everything. The women are now further trapped than before, with the door to their escape not only locked, but the edges have been taped, cutting off their supply of oxygen. Time is running out for the women, and if Gabby may decide to make a deal where she and Stefan can find a way to freedom in exchange for their lives.

However, no matter what happens, things will certainly never be the same in Salem again.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC