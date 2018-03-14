She had reason to be extraordinarily pissed off at Lani because of how she once again almost destroyed her relationship with a man she loved. Now, following Lani arresting her and potentially setting her up to face trial for a crime she didn't commit, Gabi will finally snap and confront the other woman about her one-night stand with Eli on the Wednesday, March 14 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Gabi (Camila Banus) was devastated when Eli (Lamon Archey) confessed that he had slept with Lani (Sal Stowers) on Christmas Eve, the same night that they had both assumed Gabi and JJ (Casey Moss) were cheating on them with each other. The fact that the woman he slept with had been Lani was a bigger sting to Gabi because previously on the NBC soap, she was the one who ripped apart Gabi's relationship with JJ. Eli then lied to his girlfriend, assuring her that the baby Lani is carrying was not his, and she agreed to give him another chance.

However, soon after, the coat and urn lid that could tie her to Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder somehow showed up in her bag, and in a panic, Gabi tried to get rid of the evidence. Lani caught her however and arrested her. With the new evidence then brought to the DA, the case against Gabi became rock solid, and her bail was revoked as she now awaits trial for the crime.

Now, Gabi is blaming Lani for her misfortune, since she had tried reasoning with her at the scene, and even indicated she owed her because she had slept with Eli. Though she also knows Lani had nothing to do with the evidence winding up in Gabi's possession, or the perfectly timed tip that led to Lani discovering her with it, she wants the other woman to know that she hasn't let her off the hook, and she won't hesitate to let her know it.

Though Lani may feel a bit disheartened as Gabi potentially insults her over her penchant for sleeping with men Gabi is dating, she will also be careful to make sure that Gabi doesn't learn the real truth about her pregnancy. Eli had warned her about what he said to Gabi, and though the other woman definitely doesn't count her as one of her friends at the moment, she will still want to make sure she does whatever she can to preserve both of their relationships and keep the truth from getting out.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC