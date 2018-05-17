She has finally gone to see her best friend after learning just how much danger her alter personalities put her in. However, Abigail's visit to Gabi may end in a different way than expected on the Thursday, May 17 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Gabi (Camila Banus) was initially infuriated when she learned that Abigail (Marci Miller) has framed her for Andre's (Thao Penghlis) murder on the NBC soap when she herself was the guilty one. She understands that while Abigail herself was the one who killed Andre in self-defense, her alters were the ones who blamed Gabi and planted the evidence which sent her to prison, but after she was severely beaten by Raines' girlfriend, her amount of sympathy is limited.

Still, there may be a bit of thawing between the two now that Abigail has come to Gabi and is apologizing for everything that happened to her, though things could quickly become tense again after Gabi inadvertently drops a bombshell on her friend about something that happened when one of her alters took over.

Gabi was told everything that had come out, including the fact that Abigail's "Gabby" alter had been in love with Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and slept with him. Abigail, since she became lucid again, is not aware of that particular incident, though she is mainly aware of the other things her alters did to keep the truth about Andre's murder a secret. Unaware that Abigail has not yet learned what happened, Gabi will likely reveal that secret—stunning Abigail in the process.

Abigail will be floored to learn that she had sex with Stefan, especially when she hears that her own husband, Chad (Billy Flynn) walked in on the scene. She will be devastated by what he witnessed, but also likely angry as well because she knows that Stefan technically slept with her when she was unable to give true consent, yet he isn't suffering the consequences. After learning this new information, she may be propelled to find whatever answers she can in an effort to get justice for herself.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

