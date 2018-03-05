Things have already been shocking in Salem following the revelation that Rafe had cheated on Hope. However, his own sister is about to receive a massive shock of her own on the Tuesday, March 6 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope's (Kristian Alfonso) nuptials were called off following Claire (Olivia Keegan) barging in to reveal he had cheated with Rafe, Gabi (Camila Banus) and Eli (Lamon Archey) were stunned when Julie (Susan Seaworth Hayes) used the moment to turn things on them. After leaving the ceremony on the NBC soap, the two then went off to discuss things, and Eli came clean that Rafe had confessed his cheating to him.

However, Gabi wondered why Rafe would come clean to Eli, whom he didn't care for, and eventually, it became clear that Eli's discussing someone cheating wasn't in reference to her brother. Now, Gabi will learn the truth—that Eli also cheated and slept with someone else.

Now, Eli will come clean to her about how he wound up cheating on her on Christmas Eve, after he was convinced that she had been cheating on him with JJ (Casey Moss). Gabi will remember that night, and that he came to that conclusion because of Lani (Sal Stowers), and will remember finding Lani's earring in his room a few days later. Suddenly, it will become clear to her that the woman he cheated with was Lani—but the fact that he kept it a secret and even lied to her by not revealing what really happened won't even be the worst of it.

Gabi will also do the math, because it's not secret anymore that Lani is pregnant, and allegedly expecting a baby with JJ. She has told everyone that she is a few months along, which has seemed believable, because a few months ago, she and JJ were still together. However, after the incident where JJ shot Theo, they had been broken up—and Christmas Eve fell during that time frame, because Gabi was the one who kept him from committing suicide that night.

Now, she will want to know the rest of it—and will demand to know if Eli is the real father of Lani's baby.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC