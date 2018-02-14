He believes she's having his baby, and he wants to make sure that everything is right for them before the baby arrives. With that in mind, JJ will ask Lani a very important question on the Thursday, Feb. 15 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

JJ (Casey Moss) already asked Abe (James Reynolds) permission when it came to marrying Lani (Sal Stowers), who he believes is having his baby on the NBC soap. Abe gave him his blessing, despite the recent dramas which plagued them following Theo's shooting. Now, JJ has gotten a ring, and will ask Lani to be his wife during a romantic Valentine's date.

Lani will be ecstatic that JJ has asked her to marry him and will quickly say yes. However, there's no guarantee the couple's love story will end with a happily-ever-after. What JJ doesn't know is that Lani is lying to him about the baby, and it is not his.

Lani got pregnant after having a one-night stand with Eli (Lamon Archey) on Christmas Eve. The two slept together after mistakenly assuming that when JJ and Gabi (Camila Banus) were in bed together, they were cheating on them. After later learning that Gabi was watching over JJ that night after learning he was planning to commit suicide, they resolved to put what happened behind them. However, Lani's pregnancy prevented that from happening.

She finally came clean to Eli and told him the truth after Valerie (Vanessa Williams) realized she was lying when she stole a peek at Lani's medical records and realized that her claims about how far along she was were all lies. She quickly confronted her, and admitted she understood why Lani didn't want to come clean, especially to JJ, bur warned her that she wasn't going to allowed her to lie to Eli.

Because of the threat, Lani came clean to Eli, and he was stunned. However, she also managed to convince him that it was best for both of them if they kept going with the lie—so JJ never learns the truth either. Though it was something he was against because of his own upbringing where he didn't know his father, Eli has agreed for the time being.

However, if Valerie has her say, JJ could learn the truth quickly—and the engagement could wind up being short-lived as a result.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC