She has been secretly pulling the strings of a sexual harassment lawsuit against Sonny in an effort to gain control of Titan, but now, following news that Chad has taken over the rival company, Kate will find herself at a loss—and confessing a huge secret—on the Friday, June 22 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Kate (Lauren Koslow) took over Vivian's (Louise Sorel) plan to get control of Titan after shooting the other woman on the NBC soap. With her enemy now (presumed) dead, Kate has been controlling how things play out in the sexual harassment lawsuit that Sonny (Freddie Smith) was smacked with. Leo (Greg Rikart) claimed that the sexual interludes he had with Sonny were ones that he was coerced into, and Sonny was quickly removed as the company CEO because of it. Kate has become poised to eventually snap up the job as her scheme continues but has now hit a massive roadblock.

Chad (Billy Flynn) pitched himself to become the new CEO of the Kiriakis family company, and though Victor (John Aniston) initially refused to let him take over, he later gave the young DiMera the job, after an attempt to settle Sonny's case was rejected. Now, Chad is the acting CEO of the company, and that makes Kate's plot much more difficult than she planned on.

Kate and Chad have been allies for a long time and have seemed to grow closer since they both left the DiMera mansion and the company behind. But with him now acting as CEO of the very same company she was trying to gain control of, Kate could decide he's the enemy. However, she could also become frustrated with him and could wind up spilling a big secret to him as a result.

Whether she admits to being the mastermind behind the lawsuit against Sonny, or finally admits that Vivian's death was not an accident, whatever she tells Chad could stun him enough to change their cordial relationship forever.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC