She’s only six months along, but her pregnancy has proven to be a risky one the entire time. Now, with no choice but to accept that she has gone into early labor, Lani will be forced to undergo an emergency C-section on the Tuesday, June 19 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Lani’s (Sal Stowers) pregnancy has been one that is full of drama from the beginning on the NBC soap. She initially lied to JJ (Casey Moss) about his being the father, even though she conceived the baby when she slept with Eli (Lamon Archey) on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, she was then forced to admit the truth during Gabi’s (Camila Banus) trial for Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Unfortunately for her, the drama did not end when she finally came clean about who her baby’s father really was.

She and Eli later learned she was suffering from Placenta Previa, which made her pregnancy a much more high-risk one. Outside of incidents where she suffered from severe cramps, however, she has managed to keep things under control. That isn’t the case now though after JJ brought her to the hospital and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) confirmed she was in labor.

Now, after an attempt to stop the labor from progressing further failed, Kayla has warned the mother to be that she has no choice but to have an emergency C-Section, so they can have the best chance possible at saving the baby’s life, even though she is only six months along with her pregnancy. As she is rolled into surgery, her loved ones, as well as JJ, Eli and members of their families, will all gather around and wait, praying that she and the baby will both be alright.

However, the surgery will also be a complicated one, and the risks will quickly become evident. In a preview clip for the week’s episodes, Kayla can be seen warning the staff operating that Lani is bleeding out, and it’s unclear if she will even make it out of the surgery. At this point, all anyone can do is hope that things wind up being alright in the end, with both Lani and the baby healthy and okay.

