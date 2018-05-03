He thought they were going to finally have their chance at love together, but Chloe has since disappeared and headed to Mexico for a job offer she said she had turned down. Now, as he tries to figure out what caused her sudden and surprising change of heart, Lucas will be tempted to once again fall off the wagon on the Thursday, May 3 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) were finally giving their plans for romance a chance when she received a mysterious but lucrative offer from a man named Miguel (Phillip Anthony Rodriguez) on the NBC soap. He claimed his boss, an unidentified person, wanted to produce an entire opera around Chloe in Mexico, an offer that was too tempting to pass up. However, because she wanted to stay in town and make things work with Lucas, Chloe turned it down and the pair enjoyed a date together—with every sign pointing towards their official reunion.

However, quickly after the date, Miguel showed up and held Chloe at gunpoint, warning her that she was going to Mexico whether she liked it or not, and he kidnapped her to take her there. She managed to see Eve (Kassie DePaiva) before she left and told her to get the message to Lucas that she had taken the job in Mexico City and was leaving immediately, in the hopes that he would suspect something was wrong. Eve did give him the message, but he became more stunned than worried that this was suddenly happening against her will.

Now, he will be left wondering what led to her sudden change of heart, and after only getting clean again recently, he could be tempted to fall back into his old habits. His recent battle with alcoholism had also been because of a broken heart when it seemed as though Adrienne (Judi Evans) had chosen to be with Justin (Wally Kurth) instead of him. Now, with Chloe also seemingly abandoning him and leaving him broken-hearted once more, he could find the allure of alcohol to be too good to resist.

Of course, someone could keep him from revisiting that dark side of himself, though it still may not influence him to worry about whether or not Chloe is safe. Before she turned the offer down, she had seemed intrigued enough to take it, so he may believe it was her decision to go willingly.

As she waits to see if she can escape in some way, Chloe will find her situation in Mexico more precarious than she imagined. And things will only become more twisted when she runs into someone there that she never expected to find.

"Days Of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC